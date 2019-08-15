Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Anderson Co. ID’d by coroner

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials identified a man who was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Simpson Road near Belton.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies were serving a warrant for assault against a man who had made threats against another person and was armed with a butcher knife earlier in the day.

McBride said the suspect barricaded himself inside his residence.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the man as Thomas Michael Reynolds, 37, of Belton.

Shore said Reynolds was shot by deputies after he came out of the home with a rifle and engaged with deputies.

According to the release, Reynolds sustained three gunshot wounds, which resulted in his death.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.