1  of  2
Live Now
Watch live coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings and expert analysis Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

Man dead after industrial accident in Marion, police say

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WSPA

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Police say a man has died after an industrial accident at a business in Marion, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marion Police Department, officers, McDowell EMS, and McDowell Rescue were called to an accident at Marion Machine Company on Machine Shop Road just after 12:40pm.

When officers arrived on scene, they said paramedics were attending to an unconscious man who was involved in an accident.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Joshua McGee of Morganton, later died from his injuries.

No other information about the accident has been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES