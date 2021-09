GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died following a shooting at Club Kream in Greenville County.

Investigators said they responded to the scene on Halton Road at about 1:34 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office. Deputies said they found a man dead.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting or possible suspects.

