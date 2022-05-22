AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Aiken County.

Authorities say Around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, a deputy initiated a traffic stop

with a Harley Davison motorcycle by signaling with his overhead blue lights on East Pine Long

near Trail Wood Ave.

The male rider accelerated away from the deputy, never stopping.

The deputy pursued the motorcycle down Whiskey Road toward New Ellenton. The chase continued toward Beech Island on US Hwy 278, to Interstate 520, and onto Interstate 20 East.

The pursuit ended when the rider slowed and veered toward the shoulder of the Interstate

causing him to lose control of the motorcycle in the grass, authorities added.

Shots were fired during a confrontation with the rider. Deputies rendered aid to the rider. He died at the scene.

SLED is investigating the incident.

An autopsy is schduled for Monday in Newberry, S.C.

The victim’s name willbe released once his family has been notified.