GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest.

Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road.

In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust Hill Road, said Sunday morning things changed.

“7 a.m. this morning I thought it was an explosion or maybe a gunshot, I really couldn’t tell,” said Darlene Hoffman, a witness.

But it was what Darlene heard next that she said caused her to realize what was going on.

“Then I heard the whirling sound, almost like a tornado…no… it’s not the weather for a tornado,” said Hoffman. “So, I get up and look and it’s this big raging fire. So, I get on the phone and dial 911.”

She said operators informed her she wasn’t the only one calling.

“There was someone at the fishing pond behind there that heard it and ran up here and was calling 911 on their run up here,” said Hoffman.

Moments later four fire departments were at the home on Locust Hill Road where they said one man was found dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.