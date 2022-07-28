GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Wednesday after collapsing while in custody of the Greenwood Police Department.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, 45-year-old Darnell Smith, of Greenwood, collapsed while he was in the custody of Greenwood Police.

Smith was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died shortly after 2:30 p.m., the coroner said.

There’s no word yet on how Smith died. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the death.