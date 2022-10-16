ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Parnell Road.

According to the coroner, a driver was approaching the intersection of Robertson Road when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road, hit a road signed and rolled.

The coroner said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt which caused him to eject from the car.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shawn Alexander Smith, of Townville.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.