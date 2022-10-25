CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night.

Deputies said 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center through an emergency door between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. after a security guard hit a button unlocking an exit door.

“During that two minutes before another guard got back there to secure that door, the inmates actually took and stuffed toilet paper down in the lock mechanism,” Sheriff Steven Mueller said. “So, when the door shut, the lock did not fully seat into the opening of the door frame.”

Shoemaker then used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the top of the fence to climb over. He also removed his orange jumpsuit.

They said Shoemaker cut himself on the wire, leaving a trail of blood “before he possibly got into a vehicle and fled the area.”

Joshua Lee Shoemaker (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shoemaker had been held in the detention center since last August when he was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery. He also had an additional charge from Gaffney for grand larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

Shoemaker’s last known address was in York County. He’s described as being 5’11” and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can place a tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.