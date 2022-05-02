GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after one man was fatally shot in a Gaffney neighborhood Sunday night.

The coroner’s office said 22-year-old Demetrius Nigerian Wood was “gunned down” while standing outside of a residence on General Drive in Gaffney around 10 p.m.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said “the victim and suspect were play fighting outside a home that escalated to gunfire.” Deputies said the suspect struck Wood in the face and then shot him.

A search for the suspect is underway. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Investigator Logan Heintzel at 864-486-4722 ext #120.