Man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in disappearance of Myrtle Beach man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Georgia man has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in the disappearance of a Myrtle Beach man.

On Monday, a jury found Johnathan Hillary guilty of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon in the 2016 shooting death of Timothy Buckley, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Hillary was sentenced to life for the murder charge, 30 years on the kidnapping charge, 30 years on the armed robbery charge, and five years on a possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge. These sentences will be served concurrently.

Hillary’s trial began on June 12.

Last week, Hillary’s attorney told News13 that prosecutors called several witnesses, including the victim’s daughter. She talked about when her father was reported missing, back in September of 2016.

Buckley was 51 years old at the time of the incident, the solicitor’s office said. He was a retired New York police officer and living in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to the solicitor’s office, Buckley was killed on September 29, 2016. His body was dumped in a wooded area off of Hwy. 501 near the Tanger Outlets.

Buckley’s remains were found in a field off Rodeo Drive on November 10, 2016.