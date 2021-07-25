Man get 33 years for firing into home, killing sleeping boy

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing a 2-year-old boy as he slept by his mother in 2018.

Investigators say 21-year-old Dionte D’Chon Habersham fired the shots in anger in a property dispute with his neighbor.

Prosecutors say Habersham was angry with the boy’s father who placed a row of logs along his property line to keep his neighbors from driving their vehicles over where his septic tank was buried.

Habersham was found guilty of murder in Jasper County.