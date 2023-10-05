MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was anything but a happy ending for a 56-year-old man who recently told Myrtle Beach police he paid a woman for sex he didn’t receive.

Police charged the man with engaging in prostitution in September after officers were called to the Caribbean Resort at 3000 N. Ocean Blvd. to investigate a fraud complaint.

“The offender stated … that he had exchanged a monetary amount for sexual favors with an unknown woman,” a police report said. “After sending the money, he was told to come to the incident location and then he never received any further message from the unknown subject.”

The man was arrested and taken to the city jail.