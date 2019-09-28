Man involved in fatal Lake Murray boat crash appears in bond court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man involved in a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray appeared before a Richland County judge in bond court.

Tracy Gordon is charged with three counts of felony boating under the influence for the death of Stanley Kiser and critically injuring Kiser’s wife.

According to prosecutors, Gordon hit the side of the Kiser’s platoon boat.

Gordon’s boat would then go airborne and Stanley Kiser was struck with the propeller.

Gordon was granted a $100,000 surety bond and is forbidden from boating and will have to wear a monitor for drinking alcohol.