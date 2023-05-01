MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old man appeared in court Monday afternoon after his arrest by Myrtle Beach police in connection with Sunday’s hit-and-run death of an Elon University student, police said.

Jason Todd Sauro, 45, of Myrtle Beach, had a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Monday. His bond was set at $50,000. Police have charged him with hit-and-run resulting in death.

The city wanted Sauro’s bond denied, but the judge in the case did not find him to be a flight risk and set it at $50,000. Sauro had a 2011 traffic offense but was found not guilty of that in 2012, and has no other record according to the judge.

Jackson Yelle, 21, a junior from North Eastham, Massachusetts, was killed while he was on a weekend trip to Myrtle Beach with members of the Club Baseball team, the university said Sunday.

Police said an unresponsive man was found at 7:24 a.m. Sunday near Highway 17 Bypass north of 21st Avenue North. Investigators determined that the was hit at about 1:30 a.m. while trying to cross Highway 17 Bypass.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department and reference report 23-004451.

The university said resources will be available for students who need help during this time.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” the university said in a statement. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

A vigil is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Numen Lumen Pavilion on the Elon University campus, in Elon, North Carolina, east of Greensboro.