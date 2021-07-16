Man killed after falling through roof of building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died from injuries after falling through the roof a vacant building in Greenville County Thursday.

Greenville County Coroner’s office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 450 Furman Hall Road in reference to a fall Thursday at about 1:30 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

A man was working on the roof of a vacant commercial building when he fell through the roof at a height of approximately 30 feet, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has been identified as 46-year-old Wilson Manuel Castillo-Rosales.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are continuing to investigate.