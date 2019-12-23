Man killed during SC real estate firm’s Christmas party

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight at a South Carolina real estate firm Christmas party.

Investigators say that the fight happened Friday night in the parking lot of Southern Dreams Realty in Lexington.

The victim, Wesley Warren-Camp, was shot with a gun that someone grabbed out of a vehicle, according to authorities.

Lexington Police say the man suspected in the shooting was also hospitalized after suffering cuts to his face, but has since been released.

Authorities have not released the shooter’s name and are still trying to determine exactly what happened.