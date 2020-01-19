Man killed in Newberry Co. shooting

NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man has died after being shot in Newberry County Saturday night.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 11:30pm on Brown Chapel Drive.

Deputies said the victim was dropped off at the ambulance ramp at Newberry County Memorial Hospital by a personal vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene.

Investigators said they found several rifle shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a home on Brown Chapel Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and another man were in the house when the shooting happened.

The victim has not yet been identified.

“We are doing everything we can to stop these targeted acts of violence, however we cannot do this without the help of our citizens,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

“Staying silent only empowers those that terrorize good people and their neighborhoods. Please help us put a stop to this nonsense.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.