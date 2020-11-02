Man killed while cutting down tree in South Carolina

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man cutting down a tree in his South Carolina yard was killed when the falling trunk jarred the ground hard enough to make another tree fall on him.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 73-year-old Bobby Wayne Bradley Sr. died in his Gaffney backyard around 2 p.m. Sunday before he could be taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Bradley was hit by a tree with rotten roots that was knocked out of the ground when the tree he cut down with a chainsaw fell.

The coroner says trees are especially susceptible to falling this way after heavy rain.