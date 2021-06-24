Man kills co-worker in shooting outside SC chicken plant

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an employee at a South Carolina chicken plant shot and killed a co-worker as they fought in the parking lot after finishing a night shift.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said 33-year-old Daniel Jones was shot several times Thursday morning outside the House of Raeford Farms plant in West Columbia.

Police say 28-year-old Trevor Irvin of Columbia was arrested and charged with murder a short time later.

Investigators did not say what they were arguing about.

