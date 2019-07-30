Man questioned in connection to double homicide at Waccamaw Bingo

FORESTBROOK AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been interviewed in connection to a deadly armed robbery at an Horry County bingo hall.

Bradford Britton was interviewed in relation to the incident, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department.

Moskov said it’s standard procedure to interview several people in relation to any investigation, and that no charges have been filed in the case.

Bradford was wanted for drug charges and failure to appear out of another jurisdiction, Moskov also said.

According to a report from the Georgetown Police Department, the department received information from HCPD that a vehicle “used in the commission of a double homicide” in Horry County was possibly in the area of 328 Kasminski Street.

A perimeter was set up around the property, and HCPD and U.S. Marshals Task Force members executed a search warrant, the report said. Britton was located on the property. He was taken into custody and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

According to the report, Britton was wanted by the State of Texas for drug charges and child support.

News13 previously reported that HCPD responded to an attempted armed robbery and shooting, in which two people were killed, at a bingo hall in the Forestbrook area on Friday night.

The incident happened at Waccamaw Bingo, along Belle Terre Boulevard off of Highway 501 in the Forestbrook area, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office was called out to the scene. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed two people had been killed in the incident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims in the shooting as Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr., 73, and Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46.

The two men were father and son and from Sumter. The pair owned the bingo hall.

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night for the victims.

Steve Johnson Sr.’s brother and other friends said Steve and Sparky made the bingo parlor a true family-owned and family-oriented place where the community could come together.

“We had so much fun working here,” said John Reichardt, who worked alongside the men calling bingo numbers for nearly 30 years. “I mean, they were good people. They’d do anything for you.”