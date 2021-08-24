Man shot to death at home on Hobson St. in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday evening at a home in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Hobson Street shortly before 6:30pm for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The Oconee County Coroner said the 54-year-old’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office Crime Scene Unit responded to gather evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who was in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.