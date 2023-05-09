PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man showed off his dance moves during a traffic stop Sunday morning in Pickens.

According to the Pickens Police Department, an officer pulled over a white truck for failing to maintain lane after leaving Cotton Eyed Joe’s on W. Main Street.

However, the traffic stop quickly turned into a two-step clogging lesson for the officer.

The police department said it isn’t sure if the officer will receive training credits from the Criminal Justice Academy for her dance moves but it definitely brought a smile to their faces.

Just last month, the Pickens Police Department for their first concert during a traffic stop.