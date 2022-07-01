GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they said tried to record video of someone in a dressing room at a store at the Haywood Mall in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers were called to the Hollister store Wednesday at the mall for someone who was taking video of a female in a dressing room.

The victim told police that she saw a phone pushed under the dressing room door and when she opened the door a man was there holding the phone.

Greenville Police released two surveillance photos showing the voyeurism suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.