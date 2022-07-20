BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. -(WCBD) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a Shell gas station in Grays Hill for a report of a victim who was shot. After deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim and transported them to the hospital. The victim had no life-threatening injuries.

25-year-old Vincent Leroy Williams and 23-year-old Shiron Joseph Brown were identified as the two subjects who were believed to be involved. After further investigation, another suspect was identified as 20-year-old Raul Francisco Doporto.

Doporto has a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder and for aggravated breach of peace. Doporto has yet to be located by police and investigators.

Anyone with information on where Doporto may be located—please contact Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, to stay anonymous and for a possible reward.