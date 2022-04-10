FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Florence County are asking for your help finding David Andrew Jackson, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson is 36 years old, about 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson could also be associated with a green vehicle with matching green rims and South Carolina license plate VDT-334.

Authorities said the shooting happened Saturday on North Jones Road in Olanta. We do not know the name of the person killed.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the location of Jackson is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 317.

