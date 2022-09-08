ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way.

Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university.

He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid financial struggles and nearly lost its accreditation.

“Charlie Way stepped up for SC State when we needed him most,” said SC State President Alexander Conyers. “Mr. Way brought stability to our beloved university during doubts about the institution’s future. He firmly believed in SC State’s mission to educate the state’s minority and underserved populations, so we are forever indebted to him for his leadership, guidance and perseverance.”

Way later retired from the board in 2017 after he felt the school was back in good financial shape.

Current SC State Board Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins said Way helped set a path for the university’s recovery.

“The foundation he and other members of the new board set for SC State paved the way for the tremendous successes we are enjoying today,” Jenkins said. “I pray for God’s continued blessings upon his family and friends during this time of bereavement and beyond.”

Former South Carolina Governor Jim Hodges said Way was his first gubernatorial appointment as Secretary of Commerce and remembered him as being devoted to his family.

“He did a great job recruiting new business and serving as the voice of South Carolina business in my Administration,” said Hodges. “He had a terrific business career, developing Kiawah Island, leading The Beach Company and helping lead the growth and development of the spectacular community of Charleston. Anyone who knew Charlie would describe him as devoted to family.”

Hodges went on to say, “He and Mary Ellen were blessed with a large family with many children and grandchildren, and few conversations a discussion of a family member. When my dad died over a decade ago, Charlie came all the way to Lancaster to attend the funeral. A nice gesture from a very fine man. He set the standard for family leadership and friendship. Will be missed.”

Funeral arrangement will be handled by Stuhr Funeral Home. A service is planned for Saturday, September 10th at Stella Maris Catholic Church on Sullivan’s Island.