Man, woman killed in shooting on Lilly Maid Drive in Anderson Co., man charged with murder

Courtesy: WSPA

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two people near Piedmont Friday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said the shooting happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Lilly Maid Drive.

EMS was first on the scene to discover an adult male and adult female dead at the residence.

The victims were later identified by the coroner as 43-year-old Patrick Joseph Sierra, of Piedmont, and 45-year-old Lisa Faith Robinson, also of Piedmont.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Mitchell Robinson in connection to the incident. Robinson has been charged with two counts of Murder, officials said.

He is the ex-husband of one of the victims, Shore said on Friday. He will have a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Shore, there was one witness of the shooting incident and said it appeared to be domestic.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Andy Tribble confirmed that they were responding to a report of a shooting on Astalot Drive, off of Sir Lancelot Drive near Piedmont.

Tribble confirmed that the one of the victims was outside and another victim was inside the home.

Both victims suffered one gunshot each and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shore.

According to Tribble, they are treating the scene as a double-homicide and they believe there are no other parties involved.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday.