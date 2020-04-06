Mandatory legislator quarantine sought after SC session

State health officials sit in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse as the House meets without the public in attendance, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. The House returned briefly to approve $45 million in emergency funds for state health officials to fight coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker is seeking a “mandatory quarantine at home” for all state legislators following this week’s special session amid the coronavirus outbreak.

State Rep. Justin Bamberg wrote to House Speaker Jay Lucas on Sunday, noting that he supports the decision for lawmakers to hold the one-day House and Senate sessions Wednesday.

But he also said that the legislators’ gatherings “run counter to the mandates and suggestions in place for our citizens.”

A spokeswoman for Lucas did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Sunday afternoon.