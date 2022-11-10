CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public of two escaped inmates from their detention center.

Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies said.

“We are actively searching and working this case with the State Law Enforcement Division, and other agencies,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Drake, 25, is described as 6’0″ tall with brown hair and green eyes. Bryant, 26, is described as 6’2″ tall with brown hair. Both are wanted for escape from the detention center.

Austin Drake: Pending charges

Jan. 29, 2021: Two counts of first-degree burglary, a serious felony

March 15, 2021: Attempted murder

March 15, 2021: First-degree burglary

March 15, 2021: Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

March 15, 2021: Armed robbery

Dec. 9, 2021: Assault and third-degree battery

April 12, 2022: Two counts of contraband possession by a prisoner

Oct. 10, 2022: Contraband possession by a prisoner

Harold Bryant Jr.: Pending charges

July 19, 2022: Larceny

July 20, 2022: Grand larceny

August 26, 2022: Grand larceny

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the tip line at 843-287-0235.