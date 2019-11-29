Man’s body found after boat capsized on Lake Bowen

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body has been recovered from Lake Bowen, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Crews responded to Holden Point Drive at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say that two men were fishing when their boat capsized.

According to DNR officials, one man made it to shore but the other did not.

Crews returned to the area Thursday morning. Deputies on scene said a dive team was being called in to assist the investigation.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died as 32-year-old Michael Pate of Inman, S.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

7 News spoke with friends of the affected family and those who live near the lake where the accident happened.

“It’s very hard. It’s very hard knowing that friends that you love so much are going through this today,” Wanda McCall said. “I have two sons, about the same age, and I just can’t even imagine.”

When Wanda McCall heard what happened, she immediately dropped everything and showed up to support the family she said she loves like her own.

“I know they’d be here for us,” she said.

But she wasn’t the only one to offer help. Other family friends, a dive team, and even strangers spent their Thanksgiving searching.

“We just had to pull together,” Wanda Giles, who lives nearby, said. “Your mind goes in a direction of ‘Alright, we’ve got to help them. We’ve got to get this person.’”

And while both McCall and Giles were praying for a miracle, they’re glad the family now has closure.

“He was in God’s hands and it was what was meant to be. Everyone over there is just at peace,” Giles said. “They found answered prayer. They have found what they were looking for.”

The coroner says an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.