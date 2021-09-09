Marine recruit dies at Parris Island

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daniel Tribell, senior drill instructor, and U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Platoon 3052, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march during a final drill evaluation at Peatross parade deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., July 19, 2017. The recruits are scored for final drill according to execution of movements, confidence, attention to detail, and discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/Released)

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C., (WCBD) – Officials at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Thursday confirmed the death of a recruit.

According to a press release, Private Anthony Munoz (21) died Tuesday during his first day of training with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment.

The cause of death is currently being investigated.

This is the second marine recruit death at Parris Island in the past three months, with Private First Class Dalton Beals dying June 4 while completing the infamous Crucible exercise.

Pvt. Munoz was from Lawrence, Massachusetts. Officials at Parris Island said that they send “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

