Marion County deputy killed in overnight crash identified

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion County deputy died in a crash overnight.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 the deputy was killed in a vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who died as PFC Michael Shawn Latu.

PFC Michael Shawn Latu (courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Latu was involved in a single vehicle crash while responding to a call, the sheriff’s office said. Latu was the MCSO 2018 Deputy of the Year and the 2018 Patrolman of the Year. His career started in November 2012 as a 911 dispatch operator for Marion County and he joined the sheriff’s office in January 2015.

“The void left by our brother will never be filled. We ask for your prayers of comfort during this time, not only for his family but for his ‘blue’ family as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 76 near the U.S. Highway 501 Bypass in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on U.S. Hwy. 76, when vehicle ran off right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

