Marion man accused of taking Bible from magistrate’s office after assault arrest, woman also charged

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Bible stolen from an area magistrate’s office was found on a man as he and a woman were charged with assault following an argument Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to an address in regard to a domestic dispute, and when they arrived they found David Alan Watts, 40, and Amanda Nicole Smith, 34, both of Marion, arguing.

An investigation revealed that Smith had allegedly hit Watts with her truck, and Watts had reportedly assaulted Smith.

Watts was taken to the magistrate’s office and then to jail.

While he was being searched before entering jail, deputies found a Bible that Watts had allegedly taken from the magistrate’s office.

He was charged with assault on a female and larceny.

According to the release, Watts was also wanted in Tennessee on multiple felony charges.

Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.