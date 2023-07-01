MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 50-year-old Marion woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing her husband, deputies said.

Connie Denise Bethea, was taken into custody on scene and booked into the Marion County Detention Center.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the couple’s home just before midnight Friday and found Antonio Bethea shot.

Bethea was taken to the MUSIC-Marion Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to deputies.

Bethea is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She has a hearing scheduled Monday.