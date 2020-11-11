Mark Sanford calls on Republicans to encourage peaceful transition of power

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former SC Governor Mark Sanford on Wednesday took to social media to urge fellow members of the Republican party to openly oppose what he describes as “President Trump’s dangerous cling to power.”

President Obama wasn't a fan of President-elect Trump, but he had him to the Oval Office in observing our country's vital tradition in the peaceful transition of power.



It's time. (1/3)https://t.co/fX4y83xWN1 — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) November 11, 2020

Over one week since election day and four days after Joe Biden gained enough electoral votes to become the President Elect, President Trump has yet to concede. The Trump Administration is pursuing lawsuits in multiple states, claiming voter fraud and other election meddling.

President Trump has taken to Twitter himself to declare victory in the election, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

Mark Sanford referenced the 2016 election, in which then President Obama invited then President-Elect Trump to the White House in observance of “our country’s vital tradition in the peaceful transition of power.”

Sanford said that “it’s time” for President Trump to do the same.

He went so far as to say that “we are playing with fire here” by not facilitating a peaceful transition.

Sanford said that Republicans backing President Trump need to condemn the President’s actions “not for what it means in this election, but for what it’s doing in damaging this vital democratic tradition.”

Sanford pointed out that “our adherence to democratic institutions and traditions will determine the longevity of our civilization.”