CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Well-known actor Mark Wahlberg visited Clemson, South Carolina on Friday.

Wahlberg posted on his Instagram that he stopped by Rick Erwins in Clemson to check out their stock of Flecha Azul Tequila during a visit for Parents Weekend at Clemson.

According to the brand, Wahlberg made a deal last year to become a principal investor.

In the video, Wahlberg walks through the kitchen speaking to employees. He also posed for pictures with the staff and signed bottles.