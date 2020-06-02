Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, community comes together for morning of prayer

BENNETTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Community members and law enforcement came together Monday in Marlboro County for a peaceful moment of prayer amid nationwide unrest.

“We want to pray today for the family of my George Floyd and for our country today,” Pastor J.R. Chavis said to the crowd in front in front of his Victory World Outreach Center. “That we will all find a way to come together and find solutions to stop tings like this from every happening again.”

The gathering was spearheaded by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The agency worked Pastor Chavis to hold the event at the church, and got others involved like Representative Patricia Moore Henegan and the NAACP.

“There was nothing I could do but try to do something positive and I think this was very positive,” Sheriff Charles Lemon said. “I want ones that left today, whether they do it here or once they get in their vehicle or once they get home, I want them to whisper a little prayer in the air.”

Sheriff Lemon asked that the crowd also pray for his office during the event.

Representative Henegan said people have the right to be angry over Floyd’s death, but they need to express it in the right way.

“We have to deal with the anger,” she said. “We need to do it in a peaceful way. His murderer found him guilty and executed him. Mr. Floyd’s family needs justice. And they will get justice.”

Lt. Trevor Murphy said the MCSO has been looking for more ways to spend more time in the community and Floyd’s death was a catalyst to get an event in the works. The sheriff’s office has relieved more questions on policies in training in the last few days, but there have been no protests in Marlboro County.

Lt. Murphy said more events within the community involving the sheriff’s office are coming down the road.