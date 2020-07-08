Mask resolution passed in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A mask resolution was recently passed by Surfside Beach Town Council.

Members voted against a requirement, saying it would not be enforceable, given the size of the town’s police force.

Town council has now decided to ask everyone to wear a face mask in all retail businesses, restaurants and public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

“We want to put it out as a resolution, because all of our residents they’re working hard to keep safe and keep healthy and it’s our people that are coming to visit that we want to wear face masks, because the residents are taking care of each other,” said Mayor Bob Hellyer of Surfside Beach.

Marion City Council also approved a face covering resolution this week. It is similar to the one passed by Surfside Beach Town Council.