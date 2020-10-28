Massive overnight fire continues to burn at a warehouse in Sumter, SC

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters continue to battle a massive fire that sparked at a warehouse in Sumter late Tuesday night.

The Sumter Police Department reported that the fire ignited at the VB Williams Furniture Plant near South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street just after 10:00 p.m.

NBC affiliate, WIS, said the building, which is known as Howell’s Recyclable Materials, is a recyclables warehouse. They say no injuries have been reported and that officials do not believe anyone was inside the building when the fire began.

Crews remained on scene throughout the early morning hours as they worked to bring the fire under control. Still, officials tell WIS the fire could continue burn for a few days.

