MBFD adds new helmet camera technology

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department recently added three new helmet cameras to their stations.

Three of six stations currently have the new cams. Those are stations one, three, and six.

“This helps us with a lot of things. With training opportunities, with doing fire investigations and things like that. We might see something on this, because we were so focused on something else. Or it might have been so smokey that we didn’t catch it, but the camera may have been something that we didn’t,” said Lt. Jonathon Evans.

The cams are more fire resistant than your average Go-Pro camera.

“Major fires we can use that for, or for large motor vehicle accidents. We had the hazmat leak the other day. That’s something we could use that for,” said Evans.

Evans says each camera costs a couple hundred dollars and adding one to each helmet is not feasible at this time.

He says as technology advances the department will invest where they see fit.

“As technology changes and we see a need for it that could help us here in the fire service, it’s something that we’re going to look at and our chief encourages us to do that research. So, this is just one of those great benefits of that new technology,” said Evans.