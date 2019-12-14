MBPD: Man arrested after allegedly hitting victim with glass bottle, taking wallet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Police have arrested a man after he allegedly struck someone with a glass bottle and took his wallet.

Terry Smith, 50, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to Sargeant Steven Clothier with Myrtle Beach police.

The incident happened around 8:30 Friday morning, according to a police report.

The report says it all started at the Shell gas station on the corner of 16th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

That’s where Smith reportedly asked a man for money, who declined to give it to him. The man returned to his work on 16th Avenue North.

Police say Smith showed up to the man’s work, knocked on the door and hit the man in the head with a glass bottle.

Smith allegedly entered the building and hit the man again, causing the bottle to smash and the victim to hit the floor.

Smith is accused of then taking the victim’s wallet and running off.

Police were called on scene and got a photo of the suspect using city cameras.

Smith was arrested later on in connection with the incident.