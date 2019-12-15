MBPD: Man tries to steal hammer, threatens to kill when confronted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after police say he tried to steal a hammer from Home Depot and then threatened to kill the person who stopped him.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Conrad Baisley, 54, in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday at the Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane, according to a police report.

That’s where officers say Baisley walked out of the store with a hammer.

Someone at the store keeping an eye on surveillance told police they saw Baisley slip out of the store with the hammer in his jacket.

After he was approached in the parking lot, Baisley gave the hammer back, the report said.

The victim continued following Baisley so he could tell police where he went, the report continued. But that’s when Baisley reportedly pulled out a knife said ‘I’ll (expletive) kill you.’

Officers apprehended the victim later on, and according to the report, charged him with first-degree assault and battery, shoplifting and trespassing.