CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sometimes, it’s all about the sauce. South Carolinians who enjoy McDonald’s special sauce which tops a Big Mac will be thrilled to try a new dip from the fast-food chain.

McDonald’s announced Wednesday it was rolling out a new Big Mac sauce dip at select restaurants across the country, including South Carolina, North Carolina, and eastern Georgia – but for a limited time.

If you want to grab some of that creamy, tangy, slightly sweet, and perfectly dippable sauce at no extra charge, customers will have to order through the McDonald’s app.

“And because we all love a good throwback, the dipping cups feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps,” the restaurant said.

McDonald’s suggests dipping your fries, hashbrowns, or nuggets in the sauce… or adding it to your favorite sandwich.

Image courtesy McDonald’s

“It can also be ordered a la carte to pair with all your go-to McDonald’s menu items, because let’s be real… a sauce this iconic should go on everything,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

The Big Mac was added nationally to the restaurant’s menu in 1968 after an owner/operator in Pittsburg, PA came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.

“And the fandom for the Big Mac has only grown with time… expanding to menus across the globe, creating social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017, and who could forget the classic “two all-beef patties…” jingle we’re all still singing?” the fast food chain said.

You can try the sauce for a limited time beginning on April 27.