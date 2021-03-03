McLead Health to begin accepting appointments for those in Phase 1B for vaccination event

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – McLead Health in partnership with the Darlington Raceway has received an exemption to move to Phase 1B for the March 5th vaccination clinic due to vaccine availability.

On March 2nd, Governor Henry McMaster announced that the state would move to Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution as of Monday, March 8th.

Appointments are available by calling 1-866-365-8110 or can be made online.

Phase 1b includes:

Anyone aged 55 and up