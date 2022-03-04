FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD)- Two congressional candidates and the Governor are scheduled to speak at former President Trump’s Florence rally later this month.

Attendees at the March 12 rally will hear from speakers including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, SC-01 candidate Katie Arrington, and SC-07 candidate Russell Fry.

Trump recently endorsed Arrington, who is looking to unseat Nancy Mace. He said that she is “liked and respected and a true Republican,” noting her “strong” stance on “the Military, our great Vets, Law Enforcement, [and] the Boarder.”

Arrington traveled to Mar-a-Lago in late February for a private meeting with Trump and said she was grateful for the opportunity to “talk about the Lowcountry.”

Governor McMaster also traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a private meeting with the former President in February and said he was “happy to do so.” Details of that meeting were not immediately released.

Russell Fry also received the endorsement of Trump last month. Fry is running against incumbent Tom Rice, who Trump called a “coward who abandoned his constituents.”

A press release from Trump’s Save America PAC said that the purpose of the rally is to highlight “America First candidates and causes,” as well as energize voters.

The rally will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the former President slated to address the crowd at 7:00 p.m.