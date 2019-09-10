McMaster declares Sept. as ‘Airbag Recall Repair Month,’ asks SC residents to check airbags

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster, along with the National Safety Council and several auto dealers, has declared September to be “Airbag Recall Repair Month,” a campaign that is in response to a safety issue impacting 193,000 vehicle in the state.

According to a news release, the impacted vehicles — which is more than 11 percent of all vehicles in the state — have dangerous, unrepaired, recalled airbags, which are at an increased risk of rupturing in hot and humid climates, such as South Carolina. Fifty-one thousand of those vehicles have two unrepaired, recalled airbags.

“When exposed over time to heat and humidity they can transform from life-saving devices into life-threatening ones,” according to the release. “In a crash, they could rupture spray shrapnel into the vehicle, causing, rather than preventing, injury or death.”

According to the release, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers are participating in the campaign.

Every driver in South Carolina is asked to check to see if your vehicle has an unrepaired or recalled airbag by following these three steps:

Locate your vehicle’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) by checking the driver’s side dashboard, vehicle registration or insurance documents. Enter the VIN into CheckToProtect.org to find out if you have an open safety recall. Schedule a free repair appointment at a local dealership. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, and Toyota dealers have parts in stock and technicians on-hand all month. Repairs take about an hour to complete.

According to the release, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers are also reaching out to drivers across the state as part of the campaign.

Has your vehicle’s airbag been recalled? Click here to find a local dealer near you to get it repaired.