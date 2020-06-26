McMaster urges citizens to wear masks, will not lift restrictions on some entertainment venues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is urging citizens to wear a face mask and practice social distancing as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

“This is a dangerous, deadly disease. You’ve got to follow the rules—wear your masks. Keep that distance from people, wash your hands, be careful. If you’re sick, go home,” he said.

Although he pleaded for South Carolinians to wear a mask in public settings, he said will not enact a mandate because it cannot be enforced.

“For me to tell you that we are going to require people to wear a mask and then not be able to enforce it is a false sense of security to those who believe that everybody is following the rules,” he said.

Gov. McMaster: “It is ineffective, it is impractical, to have a mandate that everyone wear a mask, bc it is not enforceable.” Goes on to day that if cities want to enact a reasonable, legal mandate, there is no legal obstacle to that, but enforcement is the problem. — Chase Laudenslager (@News2Chase) June 26, 2020

Gov. McMaster said cities do have some authority “must be strictly limited, must according to law, but they do have authority. Every city is different, businesses in those cities are different… if they want to impose a reasonable, legal mandate then there is no obstacle for them.”

He also issued a new State of Emergency and said that he has no plans to lift restrictions on things like night clubs, concerts, spectator sports, movie theaters or other public entertainment venues until COVID-19 numbers are down significantly.

As COVID-19 cases spike, Gov. McMaster says he has no plans to lift restrictions on nightclubs, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums or spectator sports. pic.twitter.com/pRxlauK0NM — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) June 26, 2020

Gov. McMaster also said they intend to open schools in August. “School districts are continuing to prepare for in-person instruction in the fall.”

As cases spike, he has no plans to force limitations on bars or restaurants and will not close the beaches ahead of the 4th of July weekend.