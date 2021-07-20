Mechanic dies after SUV slips off ramps while he was working on it in Gaffney

South Carolina News

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mechanic who travels to homes to fix cars died after a vehicle he was working on slipped off ramps and crushed him.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says 31-year-old Jamel Norman was trapped between the front axle of the Ford Explorer and the concrete driveway at a Gaffney home around 3 p.m. Monday.

The coroner says the front tires of the SUV rolled off a pair of ramps Norman was using to get under it.

Norman died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered, but Fowler says he does not suspect foul play.

