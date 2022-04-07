COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing limited use of medical marijuana in South Carolina is heading to the House floor.

That is the furthest the proposal has made it during the eight years its passionate supporters have been pushing for it.

A House committee voted 16-3 in favor of the bill Thursday. The bill’s sponsor said if it passes, South Carolina’s law would be one of the most conservative of the nearly 40 states that allow marijuana for medical use.

Smoking the drug would be illegal. Instead, patients would have to use oil, salves, patches or vaporizers.

The illnesses that can be treated are specified, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia, autism and some post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses.