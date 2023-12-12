CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) announced Tuesday that it received more than $4 million in grant funding from The Duke Endowment to expand healthcare access to rural and underserved parts of the state.

The grants, which total $4.28 million, will support seven initiatives that “advance MUSC’s vision to elevate and deliver the most advanced and innovative care to citizens in all parts of South Carolina,” according to MUSC officials.

“Serving the underserved is central to the Medical University’s mission, and The Duke Endowment has consistently demonstrated that it is philosophically aligned with that vision,” said David J. Cole, M.D., FACS, MUSC president. “These grants will bring life-changing, lifesaving services to people throughout the state who might otherwise go without.”

The largest share of the funds — approximately $1.335 million — will be used to expand the Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness (BCCW), a program found in 20 South Carolina school districts that promotes healthy learning through targeted wellness initiatives.

“We really just want to find out what is happening, what is needed, and how can we fill in those gaps with whatever that community needs and that changes with each district and each school,” BCCW Mental Health Project Manager Erin Scherder said.

Scherder said the Duke Endowment grant will specifically support the expansion of mental health and treatment services into the Berkeley County School District and Dorchester District Two.

“We’re trying to take this prevention and treatment model, build on our universal work, and then expand up from there so that we can make sure that all of our students receive the services that they need,” she continued. “We’re starting small but we plan to go across the state of South Carolina to integrate school mental health directly into the school setting.”

Another $875,000 will go toward “retaining, mentoring, and training” providers that serve Black, Indigenous, and other underserved patient populations, as well as support the development and retention of a diverse health care workforce in the state.

According to the South Carolina Office for Healthcare Workforce, BIPOC Black, Indigenous and People of Color make up 36 percent of the state’s overall population but represent less than 25 percent of the state’s licensed healthcare workforce.

The remainder of the funds will be used to tackle health care worker burnout in Florence, S.C., address dental care shortages in the Carolinas, implement a virtual program to help rural South Carolina children manage asthma, create a statewide telehealth network for rural primary care clinics, and improve healthcare outcomes in Chester County.

“We value our longstanding relationship with MUSC and are proud to support these projects, which will improve health for South Carolinians,” said Lin Hollowell, director of The Duke Endowment’s Health Care program area. “MUSC and The Duke Endowment share a commitment to improve access to innovative care and resources that will promote health equity throughout the state.”

The Duke Endowment, a nonprofit organization whose work focuses on child welfare, healthcare, higher education, and spiritual life in the Carolinas, has awarded approximately $4.5 billion in grants since its inception in 1924.